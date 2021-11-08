LeicestershireLive looks at the reaction from the wider press after the Foxes drew 1-1 with Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.Full Article
'Ridiculous' - How the national media reported Leicester City draw at Leeds United
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Leicester City sent 'ridiculous' Leeds United warning ahead of Premier League clash
Leicester City travel to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon as they look to get their Premier League campaign back on track
Leicester Mercury