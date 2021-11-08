Aston Villa new manager odds: Steven Gerrard becomes odds-on favourite overnight, John Terry and Paulo Fonseca among frontrunners for vacant role, Frank Lampard 12/1
Published
Steven Gerrard’s odds to become the next permanent Aston Villa manager were slashed from 12/1 as he became the clear favourite after the club sacked Dean Smith at the weekend. Gerrard was among the frontrunners on Sunday but overnight the Rangers boss has been backed further into contention to takeover at Villa Park. BETFAIR Bet […]Full Article