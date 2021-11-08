‘Outstanding’ Arsenal ace Aaron Ramsdale hailed again as Chris Wilder jokes he’d still be at Sheffield United if England goalkeeper had shown this form for him
Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has joked Aaron Ramsdale could have saved his job had he shown his Arsenal form with the Blades. The Emirates no.1 and England squad member is excelling after a summer move to north London and for some it’s been a surprise. Ramsdale didn’t have the greatest spell at Bramall […]Full Article