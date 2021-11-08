Manchester United have better midfield than Liverpool and have squad capable of winning Premier League, claims Red Devils legend Dwight Yorke who tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players to ‘man up’
Manchester United have a squad capable of winning the Premier League, according to Dwight Yorke, who also laid into Liverpool’s midfield. The Red Devils splashed out nearly £136million in the summer on signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. It was hoped the additions would push Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side towards a league title, […]Full Article