Texas Tech expected to name Baylor assistant Joey McGuire next football coach
Texas Tech has found its new football coach. Baylor assistant Joey McGuire is expected to be hired as the next head coach at Texas Tech.
Texas Tech is finalizing a deal to hire Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach.