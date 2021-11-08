Emile Smith Rowe receives first England call up after superb start to the season for Arsenal, with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse out of Three Lions squad
Emile Smith Rowe has received his first England call-up after a sensational start to the season for Arsenal. The Gunners midfielder has played a big part in Mikel Arteta’s side’s climb up the table and into the top four. Smith Rowe has scored four goals – the most recent of those coming on Sunday against […]Full Article