The FA Cup 2nd round proper draw will be the last before Championship and Premier League sides are introduced, with ties to be played at the beginning of December as the road to Wembley continuesFull Article
FA Cup draw LIVE: Second round draw live, TV channel, how to watch
Ian Burchnall's verdict as Notts County secure FA Cup replay against Rochdale
Nottingham Post
The Magpies had fallen behind in the first half but deservedly equalised to book their place in the second round draw
FA Cup second round draw time and ball numbers as Port Vale storm through
The Sentinel Stoke
FA Cup second round draw details and when the games will take place
The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham will not be involved until the FA Cup third round draw, but we look at all the info on..
Football.london
Morecambe 1-0 Newport County
Second-half substitute Aaron Wildig scores with his first touch to send Morecambe into Monday's FA Cup second-round draw.
BBC News