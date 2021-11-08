Harbaugh: Big Ten admits to errors in MSU game
Published
Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that the Big Ten conference acknowledged officiating mistakes in Michigan's 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Oct. 30.Full Article
Published
Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that the Big Ten conference acknowledged officiating mistakes in Michigan's 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Oct. 30.Full Article
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday the Big Ten admitted its officials made a mistake overturning Aidan Hutchinson's..