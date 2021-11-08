2021 Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix Timelapse

Rewatch the 2021 Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix only 1 minute and 11 seconds. It's the race were Max Verstappen out braked both Mercedes drivers at turn 1 to go from P3 to P1 and drive away from his title rival Lewis Hamilton increase his lead in the championship to 19 points,

