Rewatch the 2021 Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix only 1 minute and 11 seconds. It's the race were Max Verstappen out braked both Mercedes drivers at turn 1 to go from P3 to P1 and drive away from his title rival Lewis Hamilton increase his lead in the championship to 19 points,Full Article
2021 Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix Timelapse
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Verstappen's brilliant start serves up win at 2021 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
MotorAuthority
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2021 Formula One World Championship on Sunday with a decisive win at the..
Advertisement
More coverage
First Free Practice Results 2021 Mexico F1 GP
Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Weather: dry 18.6°C Tarmac: dry 39.8°C Humidity: 46.2% Wind: 0.2..
F1-Fansite
2021 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix preview: Championship enters final 5 rounds
Round 18 of the 2021 Formula One World Championship takes place this weekend in Mexico. Previously known as the Mexican Grand Prix,..
MotorAuthority