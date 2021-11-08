Everyone's favorite bespectacled kicker Rodrigo Blankenship catches up with Charlotte Wilder about his time at Georgia, what it's like to hang out with Quavo, & if the rec specs get enough respect.Full Article
Rodrigo Blankenship on Georgia football, Quavo & "Rec Specs"
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Rodrigo Blankenship on Georgia football, Quavo & “Rec Specs”
Everyone's favorite bespectacled kicker Rodrigo Blankenship catches up with Charlotte Wilder about his time at Georgia, what it's..
FOX Sports