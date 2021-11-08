Lions coach Dan Campbell says team won't add Odell Beckham Jr.
The Detroit Lions have first priority on the waiver wire and a big need at WR, but Dan Campbell shot down the notion they would add Odell Beckham Jr.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell reflects on Sunday's loss, saying "We are not the team that played yesterday. That's not who we are."