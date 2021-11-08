Chelsea legend John Terry ‘would have loved to play alongside’ current Blues defender Thiago Silva, adding his support for England international Reece James in goal record hunt
Published
John Terry has been full of praise for the current crop of Chelsea defenders, insisting he ‘would have loved to playing alongside’ current Blues centre-back Thiago Silva. Terry joined Twitter last week and, after spending most of his first few days on the platform trolling Manchester United fans, the ex-Chelsea captain finally had his say […]Full Article