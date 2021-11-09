Dean Smith speaks out as Aston Villa make plans for Steven Gerrard
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
The classy gesture which proves what Aston Villa fans think of Dean Smith
Tamworth Herald
Topped off, describing Smith if he was a beer, it reads: “It’s one of our own. 100% AVFC. An honest, classy beer. You’ll..
Advertisement
More coverage
The 'shock' contender to replace Dean Smith who Aston Villa's players are perfect for
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Aston Villa are the hunt for a new manager and Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been linked with the job