THE RACE: QUEST FOR BASEBALL’S 2021 MVP TITLE | MLB on FOX

Narrated by Ben Verlander, FOX Sports MLB analyst and host of the FLIPPIN’ BATS podcast, THE RACE: QUEST FOR BASEBALL’S MVP TITLE chronicles one of the most exciting MVP races in baseball history, capturing the season’s most critical moments on and off the field. Providing a detailed look into the major storylines in the National and American League races, the film showcases some of the sport’s brightest young stars. Players such as San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatís Jr., Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, and Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, as they strive to secure their place in baseball’s record books.