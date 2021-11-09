The Magpies boss highlighted several names who caught the eye during the FA Cup first round proper tie against League Two opposition Rochdale.Full Article
Ian Burchnall details what impressed him most about Notts County players against Rochdale
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Notts County can compete at a higher level, says boss Ian Burchnall
The Magpies will return to Meadow Lane in the FA Cup first round replay against Rochdale
Nottingham Post
Ian Burchnall's verdict as Notts County secure FA Cup replay against Rochdale
The Magpies had fallen behind in the first half but deservedly equalised to book their place in the second round draw
Nottingham Post