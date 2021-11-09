From Antoine Griezmann managing Newcastle to Diogo Jota revealing his boss ambitions – five footballers who are obsessed with Football Manager
Published
A new season is on the horizon, so it’s time to get your transfer shortlist sorted as Football Manager 2022 is now available to purchase and download. With real-world insights and new gameplay mechanics combined to deliver dynamic, true-to-life experiences, the new edition is already on track to become the most popular Football Manager game […]Full Article