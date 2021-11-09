Newcastle United's new head coach Eddie Howe has struggled against Arsenal in recent timesFull Article
Eddie Howe's record against Arsenal amid Newcastle United managerial appointment
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Arsenal could be set for £16.2m transfer windfall amid Eddie Howe's Newcastle appointment
Football.london
Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding has struggled for game time this season, but was the subject of transfer interest from new..
What Eddie Howe appointment at Newcastle means for Aston Villa next manager search
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
How Chelsea could be affected over the coming years by imminent Newcastle United news
Football.london
Newcastle are reportedly close to confirming the appointment of Eddie Howe as their new manager