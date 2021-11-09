Harry Maguire should be stripped of Manchester United captaincy, says club hero, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Scott McTominay mooted to take the armband
Harry Maguire should be stripped of the Manchester United captaincy, according to former star Paul Parker. And he reckons the club overpaid for one of football's most expensive defenders. Maguire is in his fourth season at Old Trafford since joining from Leicester for £80million in 2019 and has been struggling for form so far this