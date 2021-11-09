Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spotted flying to Norway with Manchester United ‘given week off’ after back-to-back home defeats to Liverpool and Man City, as legend calls for change at Old Trafford
Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was spotted jetting off on a flight back to Norway with his family on Monday, after instructing his Manchester United players and staff to take a week off. With majority of United’s squad on international duty, Solskjaer has offered the opportunity to allow the the rest of his players and staff to […]Full Article