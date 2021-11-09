WWE Survivor Series date: UK start time, live stream, fight card, teams and how to follow with Roman Reigns to face Big E while Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch renew rivalry
Published
WWE’s last major pay-per-view event of the year, Survivor Series, will return in front of a full crowd this month. Vince McMahon’s company is set to go all out for the 35th edition of their second oldest annual event behind flagship show WrestleMania. Survivor Series was initially constructed around tag matches before recent focus has […]Full Article