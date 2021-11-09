LaVar Arrington: Everything's riding on the next landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Now that he's been officially released from the Cleveland Browns, everyone is wondering: What's next for Odell Beckham Jr. The Seattle Seahawks have entered the conversation, and head coach Pete Carroll is seemingly not opposed to the idea. LaVar Arrington joins First Things First to talk about the possibility of OBJ landing with Russell Wilson in Seattle, but makes the point that no matter what, everything is riding on his next landing spot.Full Article