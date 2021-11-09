Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers, becomes free agent after Browns saga
For the first time in his career, Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent after the standout wide receiver cleared waivers on Tuesday.
Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared waivers and is eligible to sign with any NFL team as a free agent. His contract was renegotiated last..
Odell Beckham Jr. will be placed on waivers, but because of his prohibitive salary, he likely won't be claimed and will then become..