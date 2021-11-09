Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady criticizes NFL's 17-game season: 'I think it's pointless'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is not a fan of the NFL instituting a 17-game season. "I think it's pointless," he said on his podcast Monday.

