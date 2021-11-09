Marcellus Wiley: Justin Fields has proven he is a franchise QB with his mobility; he is special! I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Justin Fields led the Chicago Bears on a late, go-ahead drive on Monday Night Football, but left the Pittsburgh Steelers too much time on the clock. Ben Roethlisberger led his squad down field to a game-winning field goal drive. Fields still had a new prime time debut, finishing with over 300 total yards and a touchdown. Marcellus Wiley explains why Fields has already proven he's a franchise quarterback.Full Article