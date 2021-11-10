Recently called up to the England squad, Aaron Ramsdale's performances have taken Arsenal up the Premier League table and he has now claimed his lively displays are partly driven by away fans' chantsFull Article
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale loves being called 's*** Jordan Pickford' by away fans
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jordan Pickford delivers Aaron Ramsdale verdict as Arsenal eye star who rejected Barcelona
All your Arsenal news, views and transfer rumours on Friday morning including an Aaron Ramsdale update and a move for a La Liga ace
Football.london