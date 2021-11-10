Gerald Sinstadt: Former commentator dies aged 91
Former television commentator Gerald Sinstadt, who covered football for the BBC and ITV, dies at the age of 91.Full Article
Former television commentator Gerald Sinstadt, who covered football for the BBC and ITV, dies at the age of 91.
