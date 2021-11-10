PSG release club statement following confirmation Women’s midfielder Aminata Diallo is in custody in connection to attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui

talkSPORT

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed midfielder Aminata Diallo is in police custody in connection with an alleged attack on a teammate. It was reported on Wednesday that Kheira Hamraoui was attacked in the street on 4 November. A PSG statement read: “Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the […]

