Skip Bayless explains why he is shocked his Cowboys are still high favorites vs. Falcons I UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 on FOX. Dallas was blown out by the Denver Broncos in Week 9 and down 30-0 at one point. Meanwhile, Atlanta had a big last-second win over the New Orleans Saints. Despite their blowout loss, the Cowboys were a hefty (-9) favorite earlier this week, although that number has now come down to (-8.5). Skip Bayless explains why he was shocked his Cowboys were still huge favorites to beat the Falcons.