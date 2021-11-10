Skip Bayless: Odell Beckham Jr. is becoming the most overhyped free agent in NFL history I UNDISPUTED

Yesterday, Odell Beckham Jr. officially became a free agent after no team claimed the wide receiver on waivers. Several teams have reportedly had discussions about bringing in OBJ, who has made it clear he wants to join a playoff contender with an established quarterback. It is reported that he is honing in on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and New Orleans Saints. Skip Bayless explains how much of an impact OBJ will make on his new team.