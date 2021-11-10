Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody following an attack on other players from the women's team, the club said Wednesday.PSG said in a statement that the 26-year-old Diallo was arrested...Full Article
Football: PSG player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate
