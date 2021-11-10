Bucky Brooks: Kyler Murray is the obvious choice for MVP; he's the best player on the best team I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
We are just over half way through the NFL season and there are plenty of quarterbacks in the hot MVP race, including: Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Kyler Murray, and Matthew Stafford. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Allen has the best odds to win the MVP award and is the slight favorite over Brady. Bucky Brooks explains why Kyler Murray 'is the clear and obvious choice for MVP this season.'