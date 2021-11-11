Ducks' Murray out, to seek help for alcohol abuse
Anaheim Ducks executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray resigned on Wednesday, and will enroll in an alcohol abuse program, the team announced.Full Article
Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned a day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his..