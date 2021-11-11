T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Pakistan: How friends turned into rivals, Matthew Hayden vs Justin Langer
One of Australia's best opening pairs in Test cricket Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer had dominated the cricket field in the 2000s, averaging 57 as a pair. They are back on the cricket ground but as rivals when Justin Langer's Australia's take on Pakistan, for whom Hayden is a batting consultant when the two teams meet in the second semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.Full Article