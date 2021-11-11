The Ashes: New opening partner for David Warner REVEALED
Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey has all but confirmed that it would be Marcus Harris who would open alongside David Warner in the upcoming Ashes.Full Article
George Bailey says Victoria’s Marcus Harris will be given an extended run as David Warner’s opening partner in the Ashes.