Leon Edwards blasts ‘coward’ Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of UFC 269 fight, looks set to reject Khamzat Chimaev’s offer to step in and will instead wait for Kamaru Usman title shot
Leon Edwards versus Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269 is off. It’s Masvidal who has had to pull out of the fight because of an undisclosed injury and it now appears as though Edwards will wait for his opportunity at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Edwards branded fierce rival Masvidal a ‘fraud’ for pulling out of […]Full Article