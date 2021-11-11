Qatar World Cup 2022: Premier League to have break of more than six weeks in 2022-23 season
Published
The Premier League will have a mid-season break of more than six weeks in 2022-23 to accommodate the 2022 Qatar World Cup.Full Article
Published
The Premier League will have a mid-season break of more than six weeks in 2022-23 to accommodate the 2022 Qatar World Cup.Full Article
With the 2022 World Cup being held in November, the Premier League has confirmed an altered schedule to the 2022/23 season to..
The 2022/23 Premier League schedule has been officially confirmed – accommodating the winter World Cup in Qatar. The World Cup..