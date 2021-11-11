Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur resigns over club's response to racism scandal
Published
Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur resigns over the club's response to racism experienced by Azeem Rafiq.Full Article
Mark Arthur has resigned as chief executive of crisis club Yorkshire, bowing to mounting pressure on a day that saw England captain..
An independent report found Rafiq had been the victim of 'racial harassment and bullying' at Yorkshire County Cricket Club