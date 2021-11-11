Republic of Ireland vs Portugal live stream: Cristiano Ronaldo hoping to repeat goal scoring heroics in World Cup qualifier – kick-off time, how to watch and team news
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to repeat his goal scoring heroics against the Republic of Ireland when his Portugal side face them again this evening. The Manchester United star scored two late goals to seal a 2-1 comeback win for Fernando Santos’ side in the reverse fixture back in September. Ireland are only playing for […]Full Article