Emmanuel Acho: Coupling OBJ with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay is a match made in heaven I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Breaking: Adam Schefter reported that Odell Beckham Jr. will be joining the LA Rams on a one-year deal. On November 1st, the Rams traded for Von Miller from the Denver Broncos and are currently sitting at 7-2. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Rams have the third best odds to win the Super Bowl, trailing only the Buffalo Bills and reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Emmanuel Acho explains why he believes OBJ makes the Rams the team to beat in the NFL.