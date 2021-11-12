Dolphins Make Midgame QB Swap: Jacoby Brissett Out, Tua Tagovailoa In
Jacoby Brissett appeared to have injured his knee in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.Full Article
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered the game in relief of Jacoby Brissett midway through the third quarter of Thursday..
