Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa enters game after Jacoby Brissett injures knee vs. Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa entered the game in the third quarter after starter Jacoby Brissett suffered a knee injury that made him questionable to return.
Jacoby Brissett appeared to have injured his knee in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.