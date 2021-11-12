The Poland and Bayern Munich striker has been strongly linked with the Premier League champions, with City still looking to sign a replacement for Sergio AgueroFull Article
Pep Guardiola spotted chatting with Robert Lewandowski as Man City continue striker hunt
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
‘We saw it’ – Club president confirms Man City interest in 18-goal striker
A club's president has opened up on the rumours linking one of his star players with Pep Guardiola's Man City
Team Talk
Pep provides update on Man City striker hunt; backs Xavi to succeed at Barca
Pep Guardiola has given an update on Man City's hunt for a new striker, while also responding to Xavi's imminent Barcelona return
Team Talk