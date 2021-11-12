Aston Villa were Steven Gerrard’s favourite opposition and Liverpool legend scored for fun against new club – but they denied final shot at glory
Steven Gerrard returns to the Premier League as Aston Villa’s new head coach, following his three-and-a-half-year spell at Rangers. The former England international is back in English football for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. Gerrard joined the Reds’ academy from the age of nine and became the club’s third highest appearance holder, […]Full Article