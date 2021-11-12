Dean Henderson told to leave Manchester United ‘as soon as possible’ by ex-Red Devils goalkeeper with Newcastle touted as ideal landing spot
Dean Henderson has been urged to leave Manchester United by former Red Devils goalkeeper Mark Bosnich amid Newcastle transfer interest. Henderson has made a single appearance for the Red Devils this season, featuring in the club’s Carabao Cup third round exit to West Ham in September. He missed the club’s pre-season tour and early parts […]Full Article