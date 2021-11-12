Sergio Aguero ‘may have to retire’ from football due to heart problem after Barcelona star taken to hospital due to chest pains
Sergio Aguero could be forced to retire from professional football due to his heart condition, according to reports in Spain. The Argentine international struggled to breathe and had chest pains before being substituted before half-time in Barcelona's home league game against Alaves in October. Aguero was immediately rushed into hospital to undertake heart tests and […]