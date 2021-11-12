Gareth Southgate and England 'close to confirming' his bumper new contract until 2024

Gareth Southgate and England 'close to confirming' his bumper new contract until 2024

Daily Star

Published

Gareth Southgate is set to sign a two-year contract extension which will see him remain in charge of England until after Euro 2024 and earn a £5million plus bonuses salary

Full Article