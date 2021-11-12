Gareth Southgate is set to sign a two-year contract extension which will see him remain in charge of England until after Euro 2024 and earn a £5million plus bonuses salaryFull Article
Gareth Southgate and England 'close to confirming' his bumper new contract until 2024
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Barnes, Justin, Maddison - What Gareth Southgate’s England contract means for Leicester City players
The England boss is said to be closing in on a new two-year contract which will take him until after Euro 2024.
Leicester Mercury
Gareth Southgate reportedly set to sign contract extension with England that will take salary ‘close to’ Fabio Capello as best-paid Three Lions manager in history
Gareth Southgate is reportedly close to announcing a two-year contract extension as England manager. The new deal – which,..
talkSPORT