Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes there is a serious lack of home truths being told at Old Trafford, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to take a leaf out of Roy Keane's bookFull Article
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told to “upset” Man Utd players with truth like Roy Keane used to
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has already given brutal Brendan Rodgers verdict amid Old Trafford link
Leicester Mercury
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been outlined as a possible successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spotted flying to Norway with Manchester United ‘given week off’ after back-to-back home defeats to Liverpool and Man City, as legend calls for change at Old Trafford
talkSPORT
Roy Keane and Gary Neville are not helping Manchester United, says Simon Jordan who offers ruthless Ole Gunnar Solskjaer verdict – ‘The difference to Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel is night and day’
talkSPORT
Bruno Fernandes 'leading Man Utd player revolt' against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Daily Star
The Portuguese playmaker is one of a number of senior players at Old Trafford believed to be growing increasingly frustrated with..