Michael Vick: Patriots never felt right for Cam Newton, I'm glad to see him with Panthers I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Michael Vick says he's super excited to see Cam Newton returning to the Carolina Panthers after being released from the New England Patriots. Vick tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes that the Patriots never felt like the fit for Cam, and that he never should have left Carolina. Vick explains why he's excited for the return of Cam, and why the pressure is now on Matt Rhule.Full Article