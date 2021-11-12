Ric Bucher on Lakers-Westbrook: The issue is that you can't win with him, but will he contribute differently? I UNDISPUTED

The 7-5 LA Lakers are coming off an overtime win against the Miami Heat. Russell Westbrook was his usual amount of unevenness, tallying a triple-double but also adding eight turnovers. Not only do Westbrook’s 64 turnovers lead the NBA, but they are the most turnovers for any Laker in the first 12 games of a season. Ric Bucher breaks down the Lakers-Russ conundrum and whether they can win a title with the point guard changing his style or not. He breaks down more in his article on FOXSports.com.