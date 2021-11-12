Rugby: Ireland side hit by Covid-19 scare ahead of All Blacks test

Rugby: Ireland side hit by Covid-19 scare ahead of All Blacks test

New Zealand Herald

Published

The Irish rugby team has been struck by a Covid-19 scare ahead of its test against the All Blacks on Sunday morning.The Ireland Rugby Football union (IRFU) released a statement early on Saturday NZT revealing that there was a "potential...

Full Article